5827 Mapleshade Lane

Repainted throughout in Sept 2019, this renovated home in the desirable Bent Trail neighborhood of North Dallas features an open floor plan with numerous windows, great natural light & a seamless flow indoors to out that's ideal for entertaining. Add'l updates within the last 5 years include new flooring, a renovated kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and breakfast bar & remodeled bathrooms. New synthetic grass in the backyard, new AC unit for the master BR, sealed garage floor, new roof, skylights and gutters (’16) and new exterior siding on south and west facing walls (2018). Multiple living areas, including a game room upstairs, fresh updates and a backyard oasis make this idyllic home move in ready.