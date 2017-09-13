All apartments in Dallas
5827 Mapleshade Lane

5827 Mapleshade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5827 Mapleshade Lane, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Repainted throughout in Sept 2019, this renovated home in the desirable Bent Trail neighborhood of North Dallas features an open floor plan with numerous windows, great natural light & a seamless flow indoors to out that's ideal for entertaining. Add'l updates within the last 5 years include new flooring, a renovated kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and breakfast bar & remodeled bathrooms. New synthetic grass in the backyard, new AC unit for the master BR, sealed garage floor, new roof, skylights and gutters (’16) and new exterior siding on south and west facing walls (2018). Multiple living areas, including a game room upstairs, fresh updates and a backyard oasis make this idyllic home move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Mapleshade Lane have any available units?
5827 Mapleshade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 Mapleshade Lane have?
Some of 5827 Mapleshade Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 Mapleshade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Mapleshade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Mapleshade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5827 Mapleshade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5827 Mapleshade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5827 Mapleshade Lane offers parking.
Does 5827 Mapleshade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 Mapleshade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Mapleshade Lane have a pool?
No, 5827 Mapleshade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5827 Mapleshade Lane have accessible units?
No, 5827 Mapleshade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Mapleshade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 Mapleshade Lane has units with dishwashers.

