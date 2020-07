5825 Columbia Avenue

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in East Dallas features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, outdoor storage and off-street parking. The home is right across the street from Randall Park, with swing sets, walking trails, baseball fields and more! It's just down the street from Woodrow Wilson High School, J. L. Long Middle School, and the bus stop. The home is just a five-minute drive into Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum and to I-30. Come tour the property today!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.