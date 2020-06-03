All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5825 Columbia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5825 Columbia Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5825 Columbia Avenue

5825 Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5825 Columbia Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in East Dallas features laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, outdoor storage and off-street parking. The home is right across the street from Randall Park, with swing sets, walking trails, baseball fields and more! It's just down the street from Woodrow Wilson High School, J. L. Long Middle School, and the bus stop. The home is just a five-minute drive into Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum and to I-30. Come tour the property today!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 Columbia Avenue have any available units?
5825 Columbia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825 Columbia Avenue have?
Some of 5825 Columbia Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 Columbia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Columbia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Columbia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5825 Columbia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5825 Columbia Avenue offer parking?
No, 5825 Columbia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5825 Columbia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 Columbia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Columbia Avenue have a pool?
No, 5825 Columbia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5825 Columbia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5825 Columbia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Columbia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 Columbia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University