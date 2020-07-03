5811 Birchbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Remodeled Condo in great location, totally redone kitchen with new granite counter tops, cabinets, tile back splash. Completely redone bathroom with new tile, vantiy and shower. Den and Dining Room totally redone as well. New floors throughout. Spacious home with a lot of closet space throughout the condo. Covered back patio for your own private outdoor living area. Right next to Central Market and Tom Thumb. Walk to Lovers Lane Dart Station. Starbucks is a short walk for you morning cup of Java. A couple blocks away from the Katy Trail Extension that connects with Mockingbird Station and White Rock Lake. New windows are going to be installed. New French Doors are going to be installed for back patio.