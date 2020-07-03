All apartments in Dallas
5811 Birchbrook Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:41 AM

5811 Birchbrook Drive

5811 Birchbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5811 Birchbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Remodeled Condo in great location, totally redone kitchen with new granite counter tops, cabinets, tile back splash. Completely redone bathroom with new tile, vantiy and shower. Den and Dining Room totally redone as well. New floors throughout. Spacious home with a lot of closet space throughout the condo. Covered back patio for your own private outdoor living area. Right next to Central Market and Tom Thumb. Walk to Lovers Lane Dart Station. Starbucks is a short walk for you morning cup of Java. A couple blocks away from the Katy Trail Extension that connects with Mockingbird Station and White Rock Lake. New windows are going to be installed. New French Doors are going to be installed for back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 Birchbrook Drive have any available units?
5811 Birchbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 Birchbrook Drive have?
Some of 5811 Birchbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 Birchbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5811 Birchbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 Birchbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5811 Birchbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5811 Birchbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 5811 Birchbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5811 Birchbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 Birchbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 Birchbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5811 Birchbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 5811 Birchbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5811 Birchbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 Birchbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5811 Birchbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

