All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5808 Mccommas Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5808 Mccommas Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

5808 Mccommas Boulevard

5808 Mccommas Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5808 Mccommas Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sophisticated Mediterranean condo in the coveted M Streets. Just one block from shops, other retail and restaurants, and all that Greenville Ave has to offer! Large, open floorplan with 3 bed, 3.1 bath, huge walk in closets and TWO private balconies! Granite, hardwoods and SS appliances add to the beauty of this 3rd story unit. Peace of mind is a top priority with 3 assigned, underground garage spaces, and secured access entry. Beautiful appointments in all common areas including the rooftop outdoor living space; perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the evening breeze. Excellent Walkability!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Mccommas Boulevard have any available units?
5808 Mccommas Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 Mccommas Boulevard have?
Some of 5808 Mccommas Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Mccommas Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Mccommas Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Mccommas Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Mccommas Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5808 Mccommas Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5808 Mccommas Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5808 Mccommas Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Mccommas Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Mccommas Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5808 Mccommas Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Mccommas Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5808 Mccommas Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Mccommas Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 Mccommas Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University