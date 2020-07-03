5808 Mccommas Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Sophisticated Mediterranean condo in the coveted M Streets. Just one block from shops, other retail and restaurants, and all that Greenville Ave has to offer! Large, open floorplan with 3 bed, 3.1 bath, huge walk in closets and TWO private balconies! Granite, hardwoods and SS appliances add to the beauty of this 3rd story unit. Peace of mind is a top priority with 3 assigned, underground garage spaces, and secured access entry. Beautiful appointments in all common areas including the rooftop outdoor living space; perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the evening breeze. Excellent Walkability!