Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5722 Chatham Hill Road
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:11 AM

5722 Chatham Hill Road

5722 Chatham Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5722 Chatham Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75225

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
An extraordinary charming estate perfectly located in the heart of old Preston Hollow. Designed for grand entertaining and intimate occasions, this incredible sanctuary features walls of glass with amazing views of this private oasis. With over an acre of park like landscaping and a resort style pool with guest quarters, you will not want to leave. The interior is an entertainers dream with a room for every occasion. Whether you are looking for privacy and seclusion or just to want enjoy a large estate, this is it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Chatham Hill Road have any available units?
5722 Chatham Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5722 Chatham Hill Road have?
Some of 5722 Chatham Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 Chatham Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Chatham Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Chatham Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5722 Chatham Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5722 Chatham Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5722 Chatham Hill Road offers parking.
Does 5722 Chatham Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 Chatham Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Chatham Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 5722 Chatham Hill Road has a pool.
Does 5722 Chatham Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5722 Chatham Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Chatham Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5722 Chatham Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

