Last updated March 19 2019

5647 Richard Avenue

Location

5647 Richard Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND new house for lease in Vickery Place. Experience the joys of entertaining with custom cabinets, appliances and huge countertop space to entertain! Gorgeous open floor-plan design allows for functional furniture settings. Home office downstairs could be 4th bedroom. Upstairs is an oversized gameroom compete with cabinets, gorgeous counters and wet bar. The large backyard and 2-car garage is an exceptional find in Vickery Place. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, parks, and nightlife support any discerning lifestyle.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,800, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5647 Richard Avenue have any available units?
5647 Richard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5647 Richard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5647 Richard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5647 Richard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5647 Richard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5647 Richard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5647 Richard Avenue offers parking.
Does 5647 Richard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5647 Richard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5647 Richard Avenue have a pool?
No, 5647 Richard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5647 Richard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5647 Richard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5647 Richard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5647 Richard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5647 Richard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5647 Richard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

