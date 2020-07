Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming Prairie style home just off Greenville Avenue. Great location. 3 spacious bedrooms, large open living room with fireplace. Hardwood flooring and some renovations previously to the guest bathroom with granite countertops and stainless sink. Second bathroom added and kitchen renovated February 2020. Back patio deck with large backyard, automated gated fence entry to rear parking. Oversized lot. Pets considered on a case by case basis