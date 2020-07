Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous and spacious country french home with a phenomenal finish out. Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, Handscraped hardwoods, and wonderful iron work. Drop dead gorgeous house with a master bedroom that is to die for and a second living area up for all kinds of entertaining. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Close to downtown, easy access to interstate, and surrounded by great places to eat and shop.