Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5616 Harvest Hill Rd
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:33 AM

5616 Harvest Hill Rd

5616 Harvest Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Harvest Hill Rd, Dallas, TX 75230
McShann Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse for Lease in Dallas - Location! Location! Location! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse close to LBJ and two blocks from the Dallas Toll way. First Floor has Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Half bathroom and Den; 2 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs. Kitchen and bathrooms are updated. Multiple closets on each floor with lots of storage area. Must See!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4961385)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Harvest Hill Rd have any available units?
5616 Harvest Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5616 Harvest Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Harvest Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Harvest Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5616 Harvest Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5616 Harvest Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 5616 Harvest Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5616 Harvest Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Harvest Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Harvest Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 5616 Harvest Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5616 Harvest Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 5616 Harvest Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Harvest Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 Harvest Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5616 Harvest Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5616 Harvest Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

