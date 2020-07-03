5614 Swiss Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gracious living in the Swiss Avenue Historic District. Built in 1919, this gorgeous 4,086 square foot home sits on a half-acre lot and was lovingly restored and updated in 2016. This home features four bedrooms upstairs; a formal living room, along with a second living room with a wet bar tucked away behind a secret bookcase door; a formal dining room and a breakfast area. Additionally, there is a completely remodeled guest house with a full kitchen and bath above the 2-car garage in the oversized backyard. This home is a beautiful opportunity for any family!