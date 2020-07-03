All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5614 Swiss Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5614 Swiss Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:20 PM

5614 Swiss Avenue

5614 Swiss Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5614 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gracious living in the Swiss Avenue Historic District. Built in 1919, this gorgeous 4,086 square foot home sits on a half-acre lot and was lovingly restored and updated in 2016. This home features four bedrooms upstairs; a formal living room, along with a second living room with a wet bar tucked away behind a secret bookcase door; a formal dining room and a breakfast area. Additionally, there is a completely remodeled guest house with a full kitchen and bath above the 2-car garage in the oversized backyard. This home is a beautiful opportunity for any family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Swiss Avenue have any available units?
5614 Swiss Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5614 Swiss Avenue have?
Some of 5614 Swiss Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 Swiss Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Swiss Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Swiss Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5614 Swiss Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5614 Swiss Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5614 Swiss Avenue offers parking.
Does 5614 Swiss Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 Swiss Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Swiss Avenue have a pool?
No, 5614 Swiss Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5614 Swiss Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5614 Swiss Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Swiss Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5614 Swiss Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University