5605 Longview Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:48 PM

5605 Longview Street

5605 Longview Street · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Longview Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Newer construction transitional single-family attached in Mockingbird Elementary zone. The light-filled interior space offers open floor plan perfect for formal or casual living & entertaining. Spacious great room w access to private covered patio showcases a corner marble fireplace & is adjacent to eat-in kitchen w 6-burner gas cooktop, large island, glass front cabinets w window backs, & marble counter tops. Beautiful wood floors throughout 1st floor. Study downstairs. Bedrooms & utility room are upstairs. Private master suite offers lush spa-like bath. Enjoy the convenience of an upscale urban lifestyle w low-maintenance yard, attached garage and just one block from Greenville restaurants, shops, & theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Longview Street have any available units?
5605 Longview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 Longview Street have?
Some of 5605 Longview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Longview Street currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Longview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Longview Street pet-friendly?
No, 5605 Longview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5605 Longview Street offer parking?
Yes, 5605 Longview Street offers parking.
Does 5605 Longview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Longview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Longview Street have a pool?
No, 5605 Longview Street does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Longview Street have accessible units?
No, 5605 Longview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Longview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Longview Street has units with dishwashers.

