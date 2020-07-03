5605 Longview Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Newer construction transitional single-family attached in Mockingbird Elementary zone. The light-filled interior space offers open floor plan perfect for formal or casual living & entertaining. Spacious great room w access to private covered patio showcases a corner marble fireplace & is adjacent to eat-in kitchen w 6-burner gas cooktop, large island, glass front cabinets w window backs, & marble counter tops. Beautiful wood floors throughout 1st floor. Study downstairs. Bedrooms & utility room are upstairs. Private master suite offers lush spa-like bath. Enjoy the convenience of an upscale urban lifestyle w low-maintenance yard, attached garage and just one block from Greenville restaurants, shops, & theater.