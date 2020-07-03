All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5522 Arapaho Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5522 Arapaho Rd
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:11 AM

5522 Arapaho Rd

5522 Arapaho Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Prestonwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5522 Arapaho Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Who is this crazy person?

  Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

------------------------------------------------ I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It's the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It's the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Modern Urban Residences featuring 8-foot Entry and Patio Doors

Wood-Style Plank Flooring in Living Areas, Custom Carpet in Bedrooms, and Ceramic Tile in all Baths

Expansive 9-foot Ceilings and Designer-Inspired Accent Wall Colors

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Solar Shades in Select Apartments

Relaxing Baths with Large Soaking Tub

Energy Efficient Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances

42" Upper Espresso Cabinets with Glass-Tile Backsplash and Under Cabinet Lighting

Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Areas

Granite Countertops with Under-Mount Sinks and Framed Vanity Mirrors

Spacious Walk-in Closets with Wood Shelving

Double Vanities and Walk-in Showers

Washer/Dryer

USB Ports for Easy Charging

Pre-Wired for Alarms

Private Patios or Balconies

Private Yards

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resident Social Lounge with Internet Cafe and Full Service Coffee Bar and Dining and Media Area

Urban-Style Swimming Pool featuring Sunning Ledge, Fountains, and Outdoor Grilling Station

Relaxation Courtyard with Lush Landscaping, Private Nooks, Fire Pit and Grilling Area

Outdoor Patio with Large Serving Bar, Televisions, Billiards

Fireplace Lounge with Business Nooks

Wi-Fi in all Common Areas

Energizing Fitness Center with Cardio Arena and Free Weights

Concierge Storage Service by Callbox Storage

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Arapaho Rd have any available units?
5522 Arapaho Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5522 Arapaho Rd have?
Some of 5522 Arapaho Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Arapaho Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Arapaho Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Arapaho Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5522 Arapaho Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5522 Arapaho Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5522 Arapaho Rd offers parking.
Does 5522 Arapaho Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5522 Arapaho Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Arapaho Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5522 Arapaho Rd has a pool.
Does 5522 Arapaho Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 5522 Arapaho Rd has accessible units.
Does 5522 Arapaho Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 Arapaho Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd
Dallas, TX 75252
Magnolia on Moser
2103 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75238

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University