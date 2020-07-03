5522 Arapaho Rd

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
------------------------------------------------ I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It's the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It's the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Modern Urban Residences featuring 8-foot Entry and Patio Doors
Wood-Style Plank Flooring in Living Areas, Custom Carpet in Bedrooms, and Ceramic Tile in all Baths
Expansive 9-foot Ceilings and Designer-Inspired Accent Wall Colors
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Solar Shades in Select Apartments
Relaxing Baths with Large Soaking Tub
Energy Efficient Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances
42" Upper Espresso Cabinets with Glass-Tile Backsplash and Under Cabinet Lighting
Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Areas
Granite Countertops with Under-Mount Sinks and Framed Vanity Mirrors
Spacious Walk-in Closets with Wood Shelving
Double Vanities and Walk-in Showers
Washer/Dryer
USB Ports for Easy Charging
Pre-Wired for Alarms
Private Patios or Balconies
Private Yards
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resident Social Lounge with Internet Cafe and Full Service Coffee Bar and Dining and Media Area
Urban-Style Swimming Pool featuring Sunning Ledge, Fountains, and Outdoor Grilling Station
Relaxation Courtyard with Lush Landscaping, Private Nooks, Fire Pit and Grilling Area
Outdoor Patio with Large Serving Bar, Televisions, Billiards
Fireplace Lounge with Business Nooks
Wi-Fi in all Common Areas
Energizing Fitness Center with Cardio Arena and Free Weights
Concierge Storage Service by Callbox Storage