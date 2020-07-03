5522 Arapaho Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard internet cafe fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access

Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!



------------------------------------------------ I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It's the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It's the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Modern Urban Residences featuring 8-foot Entry and Patio Doors



Wood-Style Plank Flooring in Living Areas, Custom Carpet in Bedrooms, and Ceramic Tile in all Baths



Expansive 9-foot Ceilings and Designer-Inspired Accent Wall Colors



Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Solar Shades in Select Apartments



Relaxing Baths with Large Soaking Tub



Energy Efficient Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances



42" Upper Espresso Cabinets with Glass-Tile Backsplash and Under Cabinet Lighting



Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Areas



Granite Countertops with Under-Mount Sinks and Framed Vanity Mirrors



Spacious Walk-in Closets with Wood Shelving



Double Vanities and Walk-in Showers



Washer/Dryer



USB Ports for Easy Charging



Pre-Wired for Alarms



Private Patios or Balconies



Private Yards



Community Amenities



Resident Social Lounge with Internet Cafe and Full Service Coffee Bar and Dining and Media Area



Urban-Style Swimming Pool featuring Sunning Ledge, Fountains, and Outdoor Grilling Station



Relaxation Courtyard with Lush Landscaping, Private Nooks, Fire Pit and Grilling Area



Outdoor Patio with Large Serving Bar, Televisions, Billiards



Fireplace Lounge with Business Nooks



Wi-Fi in all Common Areas



Energizing Fitness Center with Cardio Arena and Free Weights



Concierge Storage Service by Callbox Storage



