Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Super cute Tudor right in the middle of the best spots in East Dallas! Come live in the Heart of it all. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath has tile and hardwoods throughout, plus 2 ensuite masters, gated driveway with gate opener and 2 car garage. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, stove and full sized washer and dryer. Walking distance to Lower Greenville and close to SMU and Central. Recently repainted and foundation work completed. Come make this your home!