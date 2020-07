Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Great location near the Farmer’s Market. Kitchen with Bosch appliances, walk-in pantry, granite counters. Beautiful wood floors. Master suite with 2 walk-in closets, separate shower and tub. Incredible roof top deck with views of downtown, gas hookup for grill, and a TV for entertaining! Community pool available for tenant’s use. Landlord provides refrigerator along with additional refrigerator drawers, washer and dryer and 2 TVs. No pets.