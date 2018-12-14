5420 Miller Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Excellent Location near Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson. You will love living in this second floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex. 1940s charm with beautiful hardwoods throughout. Property features spacious living area, large formal dining room, above average closets and an awesome balcony patio. Amenities include storm doors, energy efficient windows, central heat and air, and stack washer and dryer. Kitchen appliances include a gas range and refrigerator. No pets. $40 app Fee per adult 18 years+.