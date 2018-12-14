All apartments in Dallas
5420 Miller Avenue
5420 Miller Avenue

5420 Miller Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Miller Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Location near Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson. You will love living in this second floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex. 1940s charm with beautiful hardwoods throughout. Property features spacious living area, large formal dining room, above average closets and an awesome balcony patio. Amenities include storm doors, energy efficient windows, central heat and air, and stack washer and dryer. Kitchen appliances include a gas range and refrigerator. No pets. $40 app Fee per adult 18 years+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Miller Avenue have any available units?
5420 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Miller Avenue have?
Some of 5420 Miller Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Miller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5420 Miller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Miller Avenue offers parking.
Does 5420 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Miller Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 5420 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5420 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

