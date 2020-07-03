5414 East Side Avenue

Updated and well maintained half duplex has flexible floor plan with large bedrooms and bathrooms at each end and living spaces in the middle. Convenient location near downtown and Baylor Hospital. Home is ready for immediate move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
