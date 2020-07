Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

No investors, HOA not allowing at this time. Only owner occupied. High number of rentals (around 50%) so please check with your lender before putting in offer.Beautiful one bedroom apartment located in great location of north Dallas in gated community with cover parking spot , pool and tennis court . Light and open with balcony , wood flooring , natural paint . Close to shopping , Dallas tollway , Addison and restaurants .