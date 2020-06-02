All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

5312 W Mockingbird Lane

5312 West Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5312 West Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Exceptional recently remodeled home in Dallas! The quality, craftsmanship, and thought put into the perfect floor-plan will be appreciated by everyone who walks through the door. Solid wood floors. Open kitchen-living-dining area with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, pot filler, built-in microwave, and huge quartz eat-in island. Master bedroom with spacious master bath with quartz counter-tops & shower. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio, new wood deck, and new privacy wood fence. Attached 2-car garage. *Lease-to-own available *No pets over 25lbs* *No smokers *App fee - $40 each adult *Pet deposit negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 W Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
5312 W Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 W Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 5312 W Mockingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 W Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5312 W Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 W Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5312 W Mockingbird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5312 W Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5312 W Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 5312 W Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 W Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 W Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 5312 W Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5312 W Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 5312 W Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 W Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5312 W Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.

