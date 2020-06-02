5312 W Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Exceptional recently remodeled home in Dallas! The quality, craftsmanship, and thought put into the perfect floor-plan will be appreciated by everyone who walks through the door. Solid wood floors. Open kitchen-living-dining area with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, pot filler, built-in microwave, and huge quartz eat-in island. Master bedroom with spacious master bath with quartz counter-tops & shower. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio, new wood deck, and new privacy wood fence. Attached 2-car garage. *Lease-to-own available *No pets over 25lbs* *No smokers *App fee - $40 each adult *Pet deposit negotiable