5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue

Adorable and beautifully updated sleek condo in the popular Medical-Maple Distr of Oak Lawn. Available immediately. Open concept kitchen features newer custom cabinets,backsplash, beautiful light granite counters tops and mobile island.Living room has a lot of natural light. Updated bathroom features newer vanities,tile,refinished tub and gran countertops.Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.Newer waterproof wood-like laminate throughout.LED lights and some newer fixtures. Refrig, stackable washer dryer are included. Cvrd parking,gated community,patio and pool.Fantastic location minutes to Medical Distr,Uptown,Downtown,Love Field,DNT,Dart,Starbucks, Kroger. Owner will leave furniture for $1299 per month