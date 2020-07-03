5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Adorable and beautifully updated sleek condo in the popular Medical-Maple Distr of Oak Lawn. Available immediately. Open concept kitchen features newer custom cabinets,backsplash, beautiful light granite counters tops and mobile island.Living room has a lot of natural light. Updated bathroom features newer vanities,tile,refinished tub and gran countertops.Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.Newer waterproof wood-like laminate throughout.LED lights and some newer fixtures. Refrig, stackable washer dryer are included. Cvrd parking,gated community,patio and pool.Fantastic location minutes to Medical Distr,Uptown,Downtown,Love Field,DNT,Dart,Starbucks, Kroger. Owner will leave furniture for $1299 per month