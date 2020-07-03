All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:57 PM

5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue

5311 Fleetwood Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5311 Fleetwood Oaks Dr, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Adorable and beautifully updated sleek condo in the popular Medical-Maple Distr of Oak Lawn. Available immediately. Open concept kitchen features newer custom cabinets,backsplash, beautiful light granite counters tops and mobile island.Living room has a lot of natural light. Updated bathroom features newer vanities,tile,refinished tub and gran countertops.Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.Newer waterproof wood-like laminate throughout.LED lights and some newer fixtures. Refrig, stackable washer dryer are included. Cvrd parking,gated community,patio and pool.Fantastic location minutes to Medical Distr,Uptown,Downtown,Love Field,DNT,Dart,Starbucks, Kroger. Owner will leave furniture for $1299 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have any available units?
5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue offers parking.
Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue has a pool.
Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue has units with dishwashers.

