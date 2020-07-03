All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:20 AM

5307 Vickery Boulevard

5307 Vickery Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Vickery Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous updated and well maintained 2 bedroom,2 bath duplex in desirable Lower Greenville,a convenient area in a safe and friendly community. Easy access to the highway -Walking distance to entertainment along Henderson, only a few streets over from a grocery store,restaurants and shopping, minutes from West Village and an $8 Uber to Deep Ellum. -Large private backyard, gorgeously remodeled with full paver walkway and patio. -New 8 ft rear board on board fence and new 8 ft board on board separation fence. -Comes with fully secured two car garage parking. Also includes washer,dryer and stainless steel refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Vickery Boulevard have any available units?
5307 Vickery Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Vickery Boulevard have?
Some of 5307 Vickery Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Vickery Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Vickery Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Vickery Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5307 Vickery Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5307 Vickery Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Vickery Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5307 Vickery Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5307 Vickery Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Vickery Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5307 Vickery Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Vickery Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5307 Vickery Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Vickery Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 Vickery Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

