5247 Monticello Avenue

Welcome home to this chic M-Streets cottage in the middle of Greenland Hills.Walking distance to the best of Greenville,Knox-Henderson,& the Katy Trail!Truly a rare find completely re-done w high-end designer finishes, gleaming hardwood floors, & an amazing floor plan.Enjoy two awesome living areas;one that could function as a 3rd bedrm if needed.Dining + Brkfst rm connecting to light & bright kitchen w tons of cabinetry,gas cooking & SS refrigerator.Enjoy the spacious mstr suite & breathtaking bathrm w large frameless glass shower.Equally as impressive secondary bedrm & bathrm!Amazing outdoor living w wood burning fireplace,built-in grill & huge backyard. 6-24 month terms available, washer & dryer included