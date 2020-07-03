All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:59 AM

5247 Monticello Avenue

5247 Monticello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5247 Monticello Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this chic M-Streets cottage in the middle of Greenland Hills.Walking distance to the best of Greenville,Knox-Henderson,& the Katy Trail!Truly a rare find completely re-done w high-end designer finishes, gleaming hardwood floors, & an amazing floor plan.Enjoy two awesome living areas;one that could function as a 3rd bedrm if needed.Dining + Brkfst rm connecting to light & bright kitchen w tons of cabinetry,gas cooking & SS refrigerator.Enjoy the spacious mstr suite & breathtaking bathrm w large frameless glass shower.Equally as impressive secondary bedrm & bathrm!Amazing outdoor living w wood burning fireplace,built-in grill & huge backyard. 6-24 month terms available, washer & dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5247 Monticello Avenue have any available units?
5247 Monticello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5247 Monticello Avenue have?
Some of 5247 Monticello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5247 Monticello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5247 Monticello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5247 Monticello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5247 Monticello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5247 Monticello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5247 Monticello Avenue offers parking.
Does 5247 Monticello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5247 Monticello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5247 Monticello Avenue have a pool?
No, 5247 Monticello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5247 Monticello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5247 Monticello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5247 Monticello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5247 Monticello Avenue has units with dishwashers.

