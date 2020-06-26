All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

5214 Tennington Park

5214 Tennington Park · No Longer Available
Location

5214 Tennington Park, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY home in guard gated community in Plano ISD! Multiple living areas down & a large game room up overlooking gorgeous pool. 2 story ceilings in family room with built-in shelves, gas fireplace, & plantation shutters throughout entire home. Trey ceiling in large master with dual vanities, jetted tub, & huge closet in master bathroom with builtins. Hardwood floors through out downstairs. Study has built-in shelves & desk. Breakfast bar in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Central Vac. Backyard is great for entertaining with in-ground pool with attached spa. Wet bar new stainless steel wine & mini fridge. Living has closet & can be used as another bedroom downstairs if needed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Tennington Park have any available units?
5214 Tennington Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 Tennington Park have?
Some of 5214 Tennington Park's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 Tennington Park currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Tennington Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Tennington Park pet-friendly?
No, 5214 Tennington Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5214 Tennington Park offer parking?
Yes, 5214 Tennington Park offers parking.
Does 5214 Tennington Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 Tennington Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Tennington Park have a pool?
Yes, 5214 Tennington Park has a pool.
Does 5214 Tennington Park have accessible units?
No, 5214 Tennington Park does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Tennington Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 Tennington Park has units with dishwashers.

