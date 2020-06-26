5214 Tennington Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY home in guard gated community in Plano ISD! Multiple living areas down & a large game room up overlooking gorgeous pool. 2 story ceilings in family room with built-in shelves, gas fireplace, & plantation shutters throughout entire home. Trey ceiling in large master with dual vanities, jetted tub, & huge closet in master bathroom with builtins. Hardwood floors through out downstairs. Study has built-in shelves & desk. Breakfast bar in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Central Vac. Backyard is great for entertaining with in-ground pool with attached spa. Wet bar new stainless steel wine & mini fridge. Living has closet & can be used as another bedroom downstairs if needed