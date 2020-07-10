5210 Gaston Ave 207

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed

2 bed 2 bath near Lower Greenville/Deep Ellum - Property Id: 290412



Available Now! Call or text Drew to setup a showing. (214) 785-6850



For rent is a 2 bed 2 bath near Lowest Greenville at small 50 unit property with hotel style pool.



Hardwoods throughout

Carrera Marble finished bathrooms.

Private balcony patio off the dining room

Open kitchen

Big picture mirror window.

Stackable washer dryer in unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290412

No Dogs Allowed



