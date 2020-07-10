5210 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214 Old East Dallas
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 bed 2 bath near Lower Greenville/Deep Ellum - Property Id: 290412
Available Now! Call or text Drew to setup a showing. (214) 785-6850
For rent is a 2 bed 2 bath near Lowest Greenville at small 50 unit property with hotel style pool.
Hardwoods throughout Carrera Marble finished bathrooms. Private balcony patio off the dining room Open kitchen Big picture mirror window. Stackable washer dryer in unit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290412 Property Id 290412
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5210 Gaston Ave 207 have any available units?
5210 Gaston Ave 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5210 Gaston Ave 207 have?
Some of 5210 Gaston Ave 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 Gaston Ave 207 currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Gaston Ave 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Gaston Ave 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5210 Gaston Ave 207 is pet friendly.
Does 5210 Gaston Ave 207 offer parking?
No, 5210 Gaston Ave 207 does not offer parking.
Does 5210 Gaston Ave 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5210 Gaston Ave 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Gaston Ave 207 have a pool?
Yes, 5210 Gaston Ave 207 has a pool.
Does 5210 Gaston Ave 207 have accessible units?
No, 5210 Gaston Ave 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Gaston Ave 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5210 Gaston Ave 207 has units with dishwashers.
