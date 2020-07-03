Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5208 Milam
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:40 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5208 Milam
5208 Milam Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5208 Milam Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Restored Vintage Dilbeck in heart of Knox-Henderson minutes from the best of urban Big D. Stackable Washer-Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5208 Milam have any available units?
5208 Milam doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5208 Milam have?
Some of 5208 Milam's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5208 Milam currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Milam is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Milam pet-friendly?
No, 5208 Milam is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5208 Milam offer parking?
No, 5208 Milam does not offer parking.
Does 5208 Milam have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5208 Milam offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Milam have a pool?
No, 5208 Milam does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Milam have accessible units?
No, 5208 Milam does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Milam have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 Milam has units with dishwashers.
