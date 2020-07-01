All apartments in Dallas
5205 Grovewood Street

Location

5205 Grovewood Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Sunny Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This gem of a townhouse is clean, well-appointed, light and bright with 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Downstairs you'll find a great sized kitchen and half bath with a utility room that includes washer and dryer connections. In the kitchen, you'll be delighted to see a walk-in pantry and entrance from the fenced-in yard. This is a great central location with a bus stop, DART train station, recreation center and a park all within walking distance. Bring your renters to see this cute and well priced Dallas townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 Grovewood Street have any available units?
5205 Grovewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5205 Grovewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Grovewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Grovewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 5205 Grovewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5205 Grovewood Street offer parking?
No, 5205 Grovewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 5205 Grovewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Grovewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Grovewood Street have a pool?
No, 5205 Grovewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 5205 Grovewood Street have accessible units?
No, 5205 Grovewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Grovewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 Grovewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 Grovewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5205 Grovewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

