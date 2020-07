Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Adorable and completely remodeled three bedroom, two bath bungalow in Winnetka Heights, featuring hardwoods throughout living areas, new granite and tile in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, fenced in yard with covered porches, and more! Close to everything in North Oakcliff and convenient to highways for commuters, this property is an absolute gem!