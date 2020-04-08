All apartments in Dallas
5120 Westgrove Drive

5120 Westgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Westgrove Drive, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
MOVE IN READY! Gorgeous 2-story condo in gated Dallas community has just been recently remodeled and is loaded with designer finishes! Open layout on 1st floor is great for entertaining. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout entire 1st level with designer paint tones, crown molding, decorative lighting fixtures, and brick accent walls. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with a subway tile backsplash, an abundance of cabinetry, electric cooktop and new SS appliances. Full bath on 1st floor perfect for guests! Huge upstairs master retreat with luxurious bath, sitting area with cozy fireplace, and private balcony great for morning coffee. Community pool and tennis courts available for use!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Westgrove Drive have any available units?
5120 Westgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 Westgrove Drive have?
Some of 5120 Westgrove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 Westgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Westgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Westgrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5120 Westgrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5120 Westgrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5120 Westgrove Drive offers parking.
Does 5120 Westgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 Westgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Westgrove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5120 Westgrove Drive has a pool.
Does 5120 Westgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5120 Westgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Westgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 Westgrove Drive has units with dishwashers.

