5120 Westgrove Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

MOVE IN READY! Gorgeous 2-story condo in gated Dallas community has just been recently remodeled and is loaded with designer finishes! Open layout on 1st floor is great for entertaining. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout entire 1st level with designer paint tones, crown molding, decorative lighting fixtures, and brick accent walls. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with a subway tile backsplash, an abundance of cabinetry, electric cooktop and new SS appliances. Full bath on 1st floor perfect for guests! Huge upstairs master retreat with luxurious bath, sitting area with cozy fireplace, and private balcony great for morning coffee. Community pool and tennis courts available for use!