511 Classen Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Old Lake Highlands with Updated Kitchen - Cute 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Old Lake Highlands! Home has central heat and air, Hardwood Floors throughout, Dining Room, and Breakfast Nook. Den could be used as a third bedroom. Kitchen features new Granite C-Tops and faucets. Stainless Steel Appliances include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Electric Range. Stack Washer and Dryer in the utility closet. Huge fenced in backyard with mature trees. Plenty of room for the kids or pets to play. Contact us to view all 20 photos and full property details, or schedule a time to tour!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5326569)