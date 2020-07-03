All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
511 Classen Dr
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

511 Classen Dr

511 Classen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

511 Classen Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Old Lake Highlands with Updated Kitchen - Cute 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Old Lake Highlands! Home has central heat and air, Hardwood Floors throughout, Dining Room, and Breakfast Nook. Den could be used as a third bedroom. Kitchen features new Granite C-Tops and faucets. Stainless Steel Appliances include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Electric Range. Stack Washer and Dryer in the utility closet. Huge fenced in backyard with mature trees. Plenty of room for the kids or pets to play. Contact us to view all 20 photos and full property details, or schedule a time to tour!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5326569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Classen Dr have any available units?
511 Classen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Classen Dr have?
Some of 511 Classen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Classen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
511 Classen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Classen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Classen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 511 Classen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 511 Classen Dr offers parking.
Does 511 Classen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Classen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Classen Dr have a pool?
No, 511 Classen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 511 Classen Dr have accessible units?
No, 511 Classen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Classen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Classen Dr has units with dishwashers.

