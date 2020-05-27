All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5107 Columbia

5107 Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Columbia Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Front unit of Triplex. Unit has 2 large bedrooms or could be used as a 1 bed with study. Large kitchen, hardwood floors, full size laundry area, central heat and air are just some of the great features. Modern amenities but with the classic charm of the property. Parking is gated. Close to downtown, Baylor, Knox Henderson area and more! Yard is maintained by owner. $50 app fee per person over 18. Everything is done online. Tenant portal provided for work orders and rent payments.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/5107-columbia-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Columbia have any available units?
5107 Columbia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 Columbia have?
Some of 5107 Columbia's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Columbia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Columbia pet-friendly?
Yes, 5107 Columbia is pet friendly.
Does 5107 Columbia offer parking?
Yes, 5107 Columbia offers parking.
Does 5107 Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Columbia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Columbia have a pool?
No, 5107 Columbia does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Columbia have accessible units?
No, 5107 Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Columbia have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 Columbia does not have units with dishwashers.

