5107 Columbia

Front unit of Triplex. Unit has 2 large bedrooms or could be used as a 1 bed with study. Large kitchen, hardwood floors, full size laundry area, central heat and air are just some of the great features. Modern amenities but with the classic charm of the property. Parking is gated. Close to downtown, Baylor, Knox Henderson area and more! Yard is maintained by owner. $50 app fee per person over 18. Everything is done online. Tenant portal provided for work orders and rent payments.



