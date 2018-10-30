5102 Goodwin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Renovated M Streets Tudor. Move-In Ready 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home with Study and Detached 2 Car Garage has an Oversized, Shaded Backyard. Study could serve as a fourth bedroom. Updated with Modern Amenities, yet Retains it's Original Charm and Character. This Home is Light & Bright Year Round. Large Front Porch is Great for Entertaining, as well as the Oversized Dining Room. Updates include: Kitchen, Baths, Gutters, Paint, Refinished Original Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Travertine Floors, White Shaker Cabinets, Fenced Backyard, and MORE! Easy Access to I75, Greenville Avenue, Knox Henderson & Downtown. Students welcome. Lease price is for max three tenants.