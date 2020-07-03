All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:41 PM

5102 Bradford Drive

5102 Bradford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5102 Bradford Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This commanding cottage with modern updates is a very welcoming home! This home is in the perfect location with quick access to nearby restaurants, bars and Dallas city living! Solid surfaces throughout with gorgeous original hardwoods. The front porch originally a patio that has been transformed into a quaint private outdoor greeting space. It is a light and bright space through out! The huge backyard has beautiful grass and an fence that is perfect for your pets or entertaining. Updated kitchen is the heart of the home. This home has much character and charm. Welcome home. Wonderful neighborhood where the listing agent has been a neighbor since 2004. Great street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Bradford Drive have any available units?
5102 Bradford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 Bradford Drive have?
Some of 5102 Bradford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Bradford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Bradford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Bradford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 Bradford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5102 Bradford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5102 Bradford Drive offers parking.
Does 5102 Bradford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 Bradford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Bradford Drive have a pool?
No, 5102 Bradford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5102 Bradford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5102 Bradford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Bradford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5102 Bradford Drive has units with dishwashers.

