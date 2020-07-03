5102 Bradford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This commanding cottage with modern updates is a very welcoming home! This home is in the perfect location with quick access to nearby restaurants, bars and Dallas city living! Solid surfaces throughout with gorgeous original hardwoods. The front porch originally a patio that has been transformed into a quaint private outdoor greeting space. It is a light and bright space through out! The huge backyard has beautiful grass and an fence that is perfect for your pets or entertaining. Updated kitchen is the heart of the home. This home has much character and charm. Welcome home. Wonderful neighborhood where the listing agent has been a neighbor since 2004. Great street!