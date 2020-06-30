All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 509 Elm st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
509 Elm st
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 PM

509 Elm st

509 Elm St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Downtown Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

509 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
1 Bedroom 1 bath *Move in Ready* No Deposit Upfront - living in the downtown Dallas area near 6th Floor Museum, Holocaust Museum, Main Street and within blocks of of a multitude of shopping, dining and exploring. This unit is complete with original brick work, large windows, concrete floors and ceiling with wood beams. The bedroom is divided with a custom built-in closet and original barn doors. Spacious bathroom with tub shower combo, granite, and storage closet. Kitchen area with gorgeous windows, stainless appliances and granite counters. Open the windows and feel the rhythm of City life. Easy access to all major highways and to Dart. There is a gym & outdoor atrium for residents on the 2nd floor. Security on property.

(RLNE5471267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Elm st have any available units?
509 Elm st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 509 Elm st currently offering any rent specials?
509 Elm st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Elm st pet-friendly?
No, 509 Elm st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 509 Elm st offer parking?
No, 509 Elm st does not offer parking.
Does 509 Elm st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Elm st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Elm st have a pool?
No, 509 Elm st does not have a pool.
Does 509 Elm st have accessible units?
No, 509 Elm st does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Elm st have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Elm st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Elm st have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Elm st does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University