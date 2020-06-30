509 Elm st

Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 bath *Move in Ready* No Deposit Upfront - living in the downtown Dallas area near 6th Floor Museum, Holocaust Museum, Main Street and within blocks of of a multitude of shopping, dining and exploring. This unit is complete with original brick work, large windows, concrete floors and ceiling with wood beams. The bedroom is divided with a custom built-in closet and original barn doors. Spacious bathroom with tub shower combo, granite, and storage closet. Kitchen area with gorgeous windows, stainless appliances and granite counters. Open the windows and feel the rhythm of City life. Easy access to all major highways and to Dart. There is a gym & outdoor atrium for residents on the 2nd floor. Security on property.



(RLNE5471267)