Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage oven

ALL BILLS PAID!! Charming garage efficiency apartment. All bills paid! Enter through large security gate by garage into fenced backyard. This unit features and open living area with one bedroom and one bath. Comes with stack washer and dryer! Wood floors, lots of windows, and well appointed updates. Shared fenced backyard, ready for immediate move in!