Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage new construction

Modern townhomes with beautiful clean lines. First floor includes 2 car garage and entry. Head up stairs to a completely open kitchen and living area with large windows for excellent natural light. Retreat up the second architectural stairway to the third floor and find the master bedroom guest room, smartly planned for the most efficient use of space. These homes are next to a dog park to add to the ease and walkability of the quickly developing Henderson area.