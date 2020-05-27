All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:02 AM

5020 Milam St

5020 Milam Street · No Longer Available
Location

5020 Milam Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Virtual Tour: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=GpyY7NHqyW&env=production

Three bedrooms two bath home located off Knox Henderson and 75 areas ready for move-in. Offering fresh paint throughout, living room, family room, formal dining room and breakfast nook off the kitchen. Split bedrooms on each level, full-size washer, and dryer in downstairs storage room, no garage, large backyard with covered patio. One small to medium size pet up to 35 pounds no exotic animals. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying property information, utilities and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Milam St have any available units?
5020 Milam St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5020 Milam St currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Milam St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Milam St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5020 Milam St is pet friendly.
Does 5020 Milam St offer parking?
No, 5020 Milam St does not offer parking.
Does 5020 Milam St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5020 Milam St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Milam St have a pool?
No, 5020 Milam St does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Milam St have accessible units?
No, 5020 Milam St does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Milam St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 Milam St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 Milam St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5020 Milam St does not have units with air conditioning.

