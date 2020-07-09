5017 Milam St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

HEART OF DALLAS - KNOX HENDERSON - ALL NEW! - Property Id: 274572



Looking for 3-6 month lease term! Brand new modern design and luxury construction in the heart of Dallas, minutes from hundreds of Knox Henderson hot spots! Bright open layout with professional Italian appliances, designer furniture, 25' ceilings, quartz countertops and backsplash, two living areas and 8' fireplace. Huge 4,000 square foot layout, separate dining area, floor to ceiling sliding doors, hardwood floors, flat screen TVs, outdoor fire pit seating and more. Master bathroom features delta fixtures, with stunning finishes; double vanity sink, rain shower head, oversize seamless shower and floating tub. All basic household items are include. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274572

Property Id 274572



(RLNE5760417)