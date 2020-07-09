All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:03 AM

5016 Les Chateaux Dr

5016 Les Chateaux Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Les Chateaux Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Updated 1 bed 1 bath condo near downtown Dallas - Property Id: 267216

Updated 1/1 Oak Lawn condo ready for move-in! Completely remodeled with ALL utilities (No Electric/Water Bill), 1 assigned parking space. Mid Century complex with 2 sparkling pools, grilling areas, lush landscaping and beautiful mature trees! Updated flooring & fixtures, fresh paint & granite counter tops throughout. Stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar in the kitchen. His n' hers sinks, marble tile flooring and tub that accent the bathroom. Washer - dryer combo machine included. Unit overlooks quaint courtyard. Fantastic location just minutes from Downtown and everything Dallas has to offer! Search no more, schedule your tour now! Call CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Property Management now to schedule your personal tour! 972-780-5380 **TENANT / AGENT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION** **ONLY 1 PET ALLOWED W/OWNER APPROVAL** **$350.00 PET DEPOSIT PER PET / $175.00 IS REFUNDABLE** **NO SMOKING PLEASE** **REFRIGERATOR & WASHER / DRYER COMBO UNIT ARE NON-WARRANTIED ITEMS** **OWNER PAYS HOA DUES**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267216
Property Id 267216

(RLNE5727165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Les Chateaux Dr have any available units?
5016 Les Chateaux Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Les Chateaux Dr have?
Some of 5016 Les Chateaux Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Les Chateaux Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Les Chateaux Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Les Chateaux Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 Les Chateaux Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5016 Les Chateaux Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Les Chateaux Dr offers parking.
Does 5016 Les Chateaux Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5016 Les Chateaux Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Les Chateaux Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5016 Les Chateaux Dr has a pool.
Does 5016 Les Chateaux Dr have accessible units?
No, 5016 Les Chateaux Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Les Chateaux Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Les Chateaux Dr has units with dishwashers.

