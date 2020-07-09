5016 Les Chateaux Dr

Amenities

Updated 1/1 Oak Lawn condo ready for move-in! Completely remodeled with ALL utilities (No Electric/Water Bill), 1 assigned parking space. Mid Century complex with 2 sparkling pools, grilling areas, lush landscaping and beautiful mature trees! Updated flooring & fixtures, fresh paint & granite counter tops throughout. Stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar in the kitchen. His n' hers sinks, marble tile flooring and tub that accent the bathroom. Washer - dryer combo machine included. Unit overlooks quaint courtyard. Fantastic location just minutes from Downtown and everything Dallas has to offer! Search no more, schedule your tour now! Call CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Property Management now to schedule your personal tour! 972-780-5380 **TENANT / AGENT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION** **ONLY 1 PET ALLOWED W/OWNER APPROVAL** **$350.00 PET DEPOSIT PER PET / $175.00 IS REFUNDABLE** **NO SMOKING PLEASE** **REFRIGERATOR & WASHER / DRYER COMBO UNIT ARE NON-WARRANTIED ITEMS** **OWNER PAYS HOA DUES**

