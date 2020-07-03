All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:12 AM

5003 Skillman Street

5003 Skillman Street · No Longer Available
Location

5003 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Updated stylish studio close to SMU and convenient location for working and enjoying Dallas living at its finest! Recently remodeled throughout. Updates include: kitchen and bath cabinets & countertops, appliances, tile floors, paint. Spacious covered patio outside. One covered and assigned parking space. Walking distance to Central Market, shopping and restaurants galore! Just blocks to Greenville Ave and easy access to White Rock Lake, bike trails, entertainment and Dart Rail. Great value for the location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 Skillman Street have any available units?
5003 Skillman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5003 Skillman Street have?
Some of 5003 Skillman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 Skillman Street currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Skillman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Skillman Street pet-friendly?
No, 5003 Skillman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5003 Skillman Street offer parking?
Yes, 5003 Skillman Street offers parking.
Does 5003 Skillman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 Skillman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Skillman Street have a pool?
Yes, 5003 Skillman Street has a pool.
Does 5003 Skillman Street have accessible units?
No, 5003 Skillman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Skillman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5003 Skillman Street does not have units with dishwashers.

