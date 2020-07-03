5003 Skillman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Updated stylish studio close to SMU and convenient location for working and enjoying Dallas living at its finest! Recently remodeled throughout. Updates include: kitchen and bath cabinets & countertops, appliances, tile floors, paint. Spacious covered patio outside. One covered and assigned parking space. Walking distance to Central Market, shopping and restaurants galore! Just blocks to Greenville Ave and easy access to White Rock Lake, bike trails, entertainment and Dart Rail. Great value for the location.