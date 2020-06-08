5000 Miller Ave Unit 2

All apartments in Dallas
Location

5000 Miller Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Cozy, comfortable, clean and beautifully decorated guesthouse apartment. Located in the super popular M-Streets. Walkable to Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson's shopping and restaurants. Bike the Katy Trail or White Rock Lake. Located just 1.5 miles north of down town and Uptown shopping. World renowned North Park Mall Shopping just a few exits up on interstate 75. Some of Dallas' best restaurants just around the corner or cook in your new home away from home with quality cookware and fully equipped kitchen. This apartment has a gated safe private entry. The apartment is furnished with a fresh contemporary design. The queen bed and bath is outfitted with quality linen and towels including luxurious duvets and pillows. Our guest sign up for a month and end up staying longer and coming back year after year. The guest apartments sit above a garage that isn't used for cars so it's very quiet. You will have one reserved spot to park within a gated area. Extra street parking as needed. The apartments are located in a neighborhood where the main homes are selling for well over a million dollars. The units come with free cable, water, gas and high speed internet. Truly a special place for your short or long stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

