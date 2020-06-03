All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4956 Thunder Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4956 Thunder Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4956 Thunder Road

4956 Thunder Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4956 Thunder Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome home & Location!!! This 2 BR 2 Bath home features mirror walls in dining, living room, bedrooms & doors, large mirror bar, all SS steel kitchen appliances, living room has huge sun roof, Master has two closets and has door to exterior patio, patio feature engineered deck & patio furniture provided, built in entertainment system and speakers in living room ceiling remain, large W&D closet and garage has tons of storage space. Both bathrooms have been updated which includes glass panes, tile & fixtures. Application fee is $55 per adult. Pet weight limit is 20lbs. Close to Galleria Mall, N. Dallas Tollway & 635, Schools, Restaurants, Parks, City of Addison and minutes away fro Downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4956 Thunder Road have any available units?
4956 Thunder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4956 Thunder Road have?
Some of 4956 Thunder Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4956 Thunder Road currently offering any rent specials?
4956 Thunder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 Thunder Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4956 Thunder Road is pet friendly.
Does 4956 Thunder Road offer parking?
Yes, 4956 Thunder Road offers parking.
Does 4956 Thunder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4956 Thunder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 Thunder Road have a pool?
No, 4956 Thunder Road does not have a pool.
Does 4956 Thunder Road have accessible units?
No, 4956 Thunder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 Thunder Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4956 Thunder Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Founders Square
929 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University