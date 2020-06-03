4956 Thunder Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome home & Location!!! This 2 BR 2 Bath home features mirror walls in dining, living room, bedrooms & doors, large mirror bar, all SS steel kitchen appliances, living room has huge sun roof, Master has two closets and has door to exterior patio, patio feature engineered deck & patio furniture provided, built in entertainment system and speakers in living room ceiling remain, large W&D closet and garage has tons of storage space. Both bathrooms have been updated which includes glass panes, tile & fixtures. Application fee is $55 per adult. Pet weight limit is 20lbs. Close to Galleria Mall, N. Dallas Tollway & 635, Schools, Restaurants, Parks, City of Addison and minutes away fro Downtown Dallas.