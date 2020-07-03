4914 Chilton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 4 bedroom home in Buckner Terrace has 2.5 baths, 2 dining and 3 living areas. If space is what you need tjis is the home for u!! The 3 living areas consist of a formal living, a open family area with brick fireplace and an oversized closed in patio room. The only carpet in home is in patio area. Walking distance to Rowe Elem. Easy access to I-30. Minutes to downtown Dallas.

Income requirements - must be a minimum of 3 times listed rent amt. EACH applicant on lease age 18 and over to provide current state ID, 2 most recent proof income and $55 app fee(certified funds only. no check.) . applicants to verify all info relating to property, schools etc prior to signing a lease