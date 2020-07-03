All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019

4914 Chilton Drive

Location

4914 Chilton Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Updated 4 bedroom home in Buckner Terrace has 2.5 baths, 2 dining and 3 living areas. If space is what you need tjis is the home for u!! The 3 living areas consist of a formal living, a open family area with brick fireplace and an oversized closed in patio room. The only carpet in home is in patio area. Walking distance to Rowe Elem. Easy access to I-30. Minutes to downtown Dallas.
Income requirements - must be a minimum of 3 times listed rent amt. EACH applicant on lease age 18 and over to provide current state ID, 2 most recent proof income and $55 app fee(certified funds only. no check.) . applicants to verify all info relating to property, schools etc prior to signing a lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Chilton Drive have any available units?
4914 Chilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 Chilton Drive have?
Some of 4914 Chilton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Chilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Chilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Chilton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Chilton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4914 Chilton Drive offer parking?
No, 4914 Chilton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4914 Chilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Chilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Chilton Drive have a pool?
No, 4914 Chilton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Chilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4914 Chilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Chilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 Chilton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

