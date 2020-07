Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking range oven refrigerator

Urban living, with a touch of charm. This beautiful two bedroom, two and a half bath condo is the perfect place to call home. Just minutes from downtown, this modern

three level unit has it all! Quartz countertops, oversized kitchen, immaculate bathrooms, and a downstair study! Kitchen features SS appliances, gas range, and an oversized

island. Hardwood floors throughout. Call today, this one won't last long!