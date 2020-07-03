All apartments in Dallas
4903 Junius St Unit: 578
4903 Junius St Unit: 578

4903 Junius Street · No Longer Available
Location

4903 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property Description

Lumieres Place
Its All About Location and Lifestyle - Utilities Included!

Lumieres Place is a tight-knit resident community located in the Munger Place historic district of Old East Dallas. Featuring studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three bedroom options, every apartment has been completely renovated from floor-to-ceiling. Residents appreciate new kitchens with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances like refrigerators with ice makers, dishwashers, gas ranges, and built-in microwaves. Outside of the apartments, the property offers gated entry and onsite parking with security lighting, a spacious courtyard with built-in barbecue and sitting area, and a new laundry facility with card-smart laundry facilities. Lumieres Place is centrally located in Dallas with quick access to primary transportation arteries and is nearby trendy shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Professionally managed by: Migneault Properties LP

Apartment Home Features:
Scenic Views
Dining Room
Central Heat & Air Conditioning
Cable/Satellite Services
Pantry
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Gas Range/Oven
Refrigerator/Freeezer
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Hardwood Floors
Walk-in Closets

Community Features:
Great courtyard area with built-in grill, lounge, and seating areas. State-of-the-art laundry center that accepts credit or debit cards.
Gated Propery
Off-Street Parking
Pets Considered (call for details)
Close to Shopping
Near Public Transportation

Apartment Types & Starting Rates:
Studio: 441 Sq. Ft., $850 Rent, $500 Deposit
1 Bed/1 Bath: 551 Sq. Ft., $1035 Rent, $500 Deposit
2 Bed/2 Bath: 578 Sq. Ft., $1525 Rent, $500 Deposit
3 Bed/2 Bath: 1096 Sq. Ft., $1700 Rent, $500 Deposit
Electricity, Gas, Water, and Trash Pick-up Included in Rent
12 Month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 have any available units?
4903 Junius St Unit: 578 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 have?
Some of 4903 Junius St Unit: 578's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 currently offering any rent specials?
4903 Junius St Unit: 578 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 is pet friendly.
Does 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 offer parking?
Yes, 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 offers parking.
Does 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 have a pool?
No, 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 does not have a pool.
Does 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 have accessible units?
No, 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 Junius St Unit: 578 has units with dishwashers.

