4903 Junius St Unit: 578

Amenities
Property Description
Lumieres Place
Its All About Location and Lifestyle - Utilities Included!
Lumieres Place is a tight-knit resident community located in the Munger Place historic district of Old East Dallas. Featuring studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three bedroom options, every apartment has been completely renovated from floor-to-ceiling. Residents appreciate new kitchens with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances like refrigerators with ice makers, dishwashers, gas ranges, and built-in microwaves. Outside of the apartments, the property offers gated entry and onsite parking with security lighting, a spacious courtyard with built-in barbecue and sitting area, and a new laundry facility with card-smart laundry facilities. Lumieres Place is centrally located in Dallas with quick access to primary transportation arteries and is nearby trendy shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Professionally managed by: Migneault Properties LP
Apartment Home Features:
Scenic Views
Dining Room
Central Heat & Air Conditioning
Cable/Satellite Services
Pantry
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Gas Range/Oven
Refrigerator/Freeezer
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Hardwood Floors
Walk-in Closets
Community Features:
Great courtyard area with built-in grill, lounge, and seating areas. State-of-the-art laundry center that accepts credit or debit cards.
Gated Propery
Off-Street Parking
Pets Considered (call for details)
Close to Shopping
Near Public Transportation
Apartment Types & Starting Rates:
Studio: 441 Sq. Ft., $850 Rent, $500 Deposit
1 Bed/1 Bath: 551 Sq. Ft., $1035 Rent, $500 Deposit
2 Bed/2 Bath: 578 Sq. Ft., $1525 Rent, $500 Deposit
3 Bed/2 Bath: 1096 Sq. Ft., $1700 Rent, $500 Deposit
Electricity, Gas, Water, and Trash Pick-up Included in Rent
12 Month Lease