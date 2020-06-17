All apartments in Dallas
4823 N Central Expy

4823 North Central Expressway · No Longer Available
Location

4823 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Fantastic location off of 75 near SMU! Newly refinished hardwoods and paint throughout this two bedroom, one and a half bath unit! Galley kitchen, separate living room and dining room, along with half bath on first level. Two spacious bedrooms and full size bath with recently refinished tub on second level. One assigned parking space per unit. Tenant responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. Water, sewer and trash paid by owner, onsite laundry facility. One pet fully grown up to 35 pounds on a case by case bases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 N Central Expy have any available units?
4823 N Central Expy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4823 N Central Expy have?
Some of 4823 N Central Expy's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 N Central Expy currently offering any rent specials?
4823 N Central Expy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 N Central Expy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4823 N Central Expy is pet friendly.
Does 4823 N Central Expy offer parking?
Yes, 4823 N Central Expy offers parking.
Does 4823 N Central Expy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 N Central Expy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 N Central Expy have a pool?
No, 4823 N Central Expy does not have a pool.
Does 4823 N Central Expy have accessible units?
No, 4823 N Central Expy does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 N Central Expy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4823 N Central Expy has units with dishwashers.

