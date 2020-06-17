4823 N Central Expy

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic location off of 75 near SMU! Newly refinished hardwoods and paint throughout this two bedroom, one and a half bath unit! Galley kitchen, separate living room and dining room, along with half bath on first level. Two spacious bedrooms and full size bath with recently refinished tub on second level. One assigned parking space per unit. Tenant responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. Water, sewer and trash paid by owner, onsite laundry facility. One pet fully grown up to 35 pounds on a case by case bases.