4715 Bradford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

The Montebella Condos are a gated community with a perimeter fence, pool, and beautiful courtyards. This unit is unique with beautifully refinished hand scraped wood floors for a high end look. Open concept first floor features kitchen with shaker cabinets, gorgeous granite, and stainless appliance, large living, dining and updated guest bath. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms also with a remodeled full bath. Includes stackable washer and dryer and refrigerator for your convenience. The 5 acres property has beautifully mature trees and landscaping. This is a unit you will enjoy showing off to your friends and family. Owner is looking for a tenant to cooperate with their goal to ultimately sell the home.