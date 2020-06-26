All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4715 Bradford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4715 Bradford Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:17 PM

4715 Bradford Drive

4715 Bradford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4715 Bradford Drive, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
The Montebella Condos are a gated community with a perimeter fence, pool, and beautiful courtyards. This unit is unique with beautifully refinished hand scraped wood floors for a high end look. Open concept first floor features kitchen with shaker cabinets, gorgeous granite, and stainless appliance, large living, dining and updated guest bath. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms also with a remodeled full bath. Includes stackable washer and dryer and refrigerator for your convenience. The 5 acres property has beautifully mature trees and landscaping. This is a unit you will enjoy showing off to your friends and family. Owner is looking for a tenant to cooperate with their goal to ultimately sell the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Bradford Drive have any available units?
4715 Bradford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 Bradford Drive have?
Some of 4715 Bradford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 Bradford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Bradford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Bradford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4715 Bradford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4715 Bradford Drive offer parking?
No, 4715 Bradford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4715 Bradford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4715 Bradford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Bradford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4715 Bradford Drive has a pool.
Does 4715 Bradford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4715 Bradford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Bradford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 Bradford Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St
Dallas, TX 75214
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University