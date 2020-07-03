All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:06 AM

4709 Bryan St

4709 Bryan St · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous townhome built in 2017. From the entryway, you will find a 11 x 11 open space, perfect for an office or sitting area. The second living area has hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light. Quartz countertops in the kitchen with plenty of storage. Brand new (2017) stainless steel appliances and a fridge included! The master bedroom and secondary bedroom are on the third floor, equally sized and each with its own en-suite. The master has a huge walk-in closet with dual sinks in the bathroom and a generous stand-up shower. Full-sized stackable washer and dryer are off the hallway of the third floor, and included. Surrounded by Dallas' most popular neighborhoods, Lower Greenville, Henderson, Ross Avenue, and Lakewood Centre.

Fun Fact : I have a 4K projector with 120 inch screen in the living room with Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 setup, This whole Home Cinema is available for purchase or rent (in addition to the actual monthly rent).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Bryan St have any available units?
4709 Bryan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 Bryan St have?
Some of 4709 Bryan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Bryan St currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Bryan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Bryan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 Bryan St is pet friendly.
Does 4709 Bryan St offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Bryan St offers parking.
Does 4709 Bryan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4709 Bryan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Bryan St have a pool?
No, 4709 Bryan St does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Bryan St have accessible units?
No, 4709 Bryan St does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Bryan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Bryan St has units with dishwashers.

