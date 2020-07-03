4709 Bryan St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous townhome built in 2017. From the entryway, you will find a 11 x 11 open space, perfect for an office or sitting area. The second living area has hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light. Quartz countertops in the kitchen with plenty of storage. Brand new (2017) stainless steel appliances and a fridge included! The master bedroom and secondary bedroom are on the third floor, equally sized and each with its own en-suite. The master has a huge walk-in closet with dual sinks in the bathroom and a generous stand-up shower. Full-sized stackable washer and dryer are off the hallway of the third floor, and included. Surrounded by Dallas' most popular neighborhoods, Lower Greenville, Henderson, Ross Avenue, and Lakewood Centre.



Fun Fact : I have a 4K projector with 120 inch screen in the living room with Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 setup, This whole Home Cinema is available for purchase or rent (in addition to the actual monthly rent).