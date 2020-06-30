All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:52 PM

4648 Amesbury Dr

4648 Amesbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4648 Amesbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Julius Caesar. Napoleon. Catherine the Great. Daenerys Targaryen. Soon your name will too be amongst the names of great historical conquerors….once you’ve conquered your apartment. People will sing your praises for generations as the celebrate the great force of will and bravery you displayed in the epic search for your new apartment. Hip Hip Horray!

___________________________________________________________

Unit Amenities

Expansive 10’ ceilings

Hand-scraped hardwood floors

2” stylized wood blinds

Integrated desk, bookcase, display shelves and display niche

Elegant built-in wine rack

Full size washer and dryer connections

Spacious studies with glass doors

Designer mudroom detail

Walk-in closets with custom wood shelving

Convenient pass-through laundry feature

Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room

Pre-wired intrusion alarm

Private balcony

Granite or quartz countertop with elegant backsplash

Custom cabinetry with 42” upper cabinets and glass front displays

Under cabinet lighting

Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting

Stainless steel Energy Star appliances

Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave

Tall tub dishwasher and front-end control electric range

Generous pantries with wood shelving

Soaking tub and walk-in-shower

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café, serving bar and TV

Business center with PCs and Macs

Private office space

Wellness Center w/Technogym cardio machines and free weights

Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas

Entertainment space with fire pit and seating areas

Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment

Relaxation courtyard with lush landscaping

Outdoor lounge with inviting fire pit and TVs

Convenient private office space and private dining space

Direct access to the Katy Trail Extension

Multi-level parking garage

Controlled access

----------------------------------------------------

Tired of looking for a new apartment?

Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Amesbury Dr have any available units?
4648 Amesbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 Amesbury Dr have?
Some of 4648 Amesbury Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Amesbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Amesbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Amesbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4648 Amesbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4648 Amesbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4648 Amesbury Dr offers parking.
Does 4648 Amesbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 Amesbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Amesbury Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4648 Amesbury Dr has a pool.
Does 4648 Amesbury Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 4648 Amesbury Dr has accessible units.
Does 4648 Amesbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4648 Amesbury Dr has units with dishwashers.

