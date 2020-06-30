4648 Amesbury Dr

Amenities

Julius Caesar. Napoleon. Catherine the Great. Daenerys Targaryen. Soon your name will too be amongst the names of great historical conquerors….once you’ve conquered your apartment. People will sing your praises for generations as the celebrate the great force of will and bravery you displayed in the epic search for your new apartment. Hip Hip Horray!



Unit Amenities



Expansive 10’ ceilings



Hand-scraped hardwood floors



2” stylized wood blinds



Integrated desk, bookcase, display shelves and display niche



Elegant built-in wine rack



Full size washer and dryer connections



Spacious studies with glass doors



Designer mudroom detail



Walk-in closets with custom wood shelving



Convenient pass-through laundry feature



Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room



Pre-wired intrusion alarm



Private balcony



Granite or quartz countertop with elegant backsplash



Custom cabinetry with 42” upper cabinets and glass front displays



Under cabinet lighting



Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting



Stainless steel Energy Star appliances



Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave



Tall tub dishwasher and front-end control electric range



Generous pantries with wood shelving



Soaking tub and walk-in-shower



Community Amenities



Entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café, serving bar and TV



Business center with PCs and Macs



Private office space



Wellness Center w/Technogym cardio machines and free weights



Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas



Entertainment space with fire pit and seating areas



Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment



Relaxation courtyard with lush landscaping



Outdoor lounge with inviting fire pit and TVs



Convenient private office space and private dining space



Direct access to the Katy Trail Extension



Multi-level parking garage



Controlled access



Tired of looking for a new apartment?



Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!