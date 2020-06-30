4648 Amesbury Dr

Amenities
Julius Caesar. Napoleon. Catherine the Great. Daenerys Targaryen. Soon your name will too be amongst the names of great historical conquerors….once you’ve conquered your apartment. People will sing your praises for generations as the celebrate the great force of will and bravery you displayed in the epic search for your new apartment. Hip Hip Horray!
___________________________________________________________
Unit Amenities
Expansive 10’ ceilings
Hand-scraped hardwood floors
2” stylized wood blinds
Integrated desk, bookcase, display shelves and display niche
Elegant built-in wine rack
Full size washer and dryer connections
Spacious studies with glass doors
Designer mudroom detail
Walk-in closets with custom wood shelving
Convenient pass-through laundry feature
Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room
Pre-wired intrusion alarm
Private balcony
Granite or quartz countertop with elegant backsplash
Custom cabinetry with 42” upper cabinets and glass front displays
Under cabinet lighting
Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting
Stainless steel Energy Star appliances
Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave
Tall tub dishwasher and front-end control electric range
Generous pantries with wood shelving
Soaking tub and walk-in-shower
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café, serving bar and TV
Business center with PCs and Macs
Private office space
Wellness Center w/Technogym cardio machines and free weights
Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas
Entertainment space with fire pit and seating areas
Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment
Relaxation courtyard with lush landscaping
Outdoor lounge with inviting fire pit and TVs
Convenient private office space and private dining space
Direct access to the Katy Trail Extension
Multi-level parking garage
Controlled access
----------------------------------------------------
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!