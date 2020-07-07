All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:31 PM

4639 Nettleton Drive

4639 Nettleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4639 Nettleton Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 Nettleton Drive have any available units?
4639 Nettleton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4639 Nettleton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4639 Nettleton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 Nettleton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4639 Nettleton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4639 Nettleton Drive offer parking?
No, 4639 Nettleton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4639 Nettleton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 Nettleton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 Nettleton Drive have a pool?
No, 4639 Nettleton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4639 Nettleton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4639 Nettleton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 Nettleton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4639 Nettleton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4639 Nettleton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4639 Nettleton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

