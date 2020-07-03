4622 Victor Street

Amenities

Unit #A, Front Door Facing Victor St. One Bedroom, One Bath unit Updated with new kitchen counters, Overhead stove vent, Faucet, disposal. New Ceiling fans, hardware, lighting and mini blinds thru out. All Walls, ceiling and doors painted. Bath updated with new vanity, mirror, faucet. Unit includes Electric Range, Refrigerator, Window AC and Heat and laminate flooring. Water and yard care paid by landlord. Fourplex Located in Old East Dallas Area close to I-30 and 75. Available Now. NON-SMOKERS ONLY! NO SEC 8 accepted.