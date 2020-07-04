4616 W Lovers Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious unit in peaceful, impeccably maintained condo building near all that Inwood Village has to offer. Two-bedroom, two-bath home features an open floor plan, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and 2014 HVAC and 2018 hot water heater. This unit has one of the largest, private backyard areas in the complex (34x12). Complex features a tranquil zen garden, resort-style pool, professional management and secured parking. Two reserved parking spots included (one covered) and washer and dryer.