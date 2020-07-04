All apartments in Dallas
4616 W Lovers Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:25 AM

4616 W Lovers Lane

4616 West Lovers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4616 West Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious unit in peaceful, impeccably maintained condo building near all that Inwood Village has to offer. Two-bedroom, two-bath home features an open floor plan, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and 2014 HVAC and 2018 hot water heater. This unit has one of the largest, private backyard areas in the complex (34x12). Complex features a tranquil zen garden, resort-style pool, professional management and secured parking. Two reserved parking spots included (one covered) and washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 W Lovers Lane have any available units?
4616 W Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 W Lovers Lane have?
Some of 4616 W Lovers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 W Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4616 W Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 W Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4616 W Lovers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4616 W Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4616 W Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does 4616 W Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 W Lovers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 W Lovers Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4616 W Lovers Lane has a pool.
Does 4616 W Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 4616 W Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 W Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 W Lovers Lane has units with dishwashers.

